Krantijyoti Vidyalay, featuring a solid cast of Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhade in key roles, is enjoying a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film is performing well and has already emerged as a successful affair. In a matter of 6 days, it has come close to the 5 crore mark, thus recovering its entire budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Marathi social drama built a decent buzz due to its solid trailer. It was theatrically released on January 1, 2026, and opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It received praise for its concept, strong performances, and overall execution. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the film is enjoying favorable word of mouth, which is helping it attract footfalls.

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

Krantijyoti Vidyalay registered a decent start of 70 lakh. Amid films like Dhurandhar and Ikkis dominating the screen count in Maharashtra, this latest Marathi release attracted its share of audiences and packed a healthy sum during the 4-day extended opening weekend. It scored 3.7 crores during the first 4 days with less than 300 screens for showcasing.

On its first Monday, day 5, the film maintained a good hold and earned 50 lakh. On day 6, it remained rock steady and earned 50 lakh. Overall, Krantijyoti Vidyalay has earned an estimated 4.7 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 5.54 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 70 lakh

Day 2 – 45 lakh

Day 3 – 1.05 crores

Day 4 – 1.5 crores

Day 5 – 50 lakh

Day 6 – 50 lakh

Total – 4.7 crores

It’s a first Marathi success of 2026!

While there’s no official word on the budget of the Hemant Dhome directorial, it was reportedly mounted at a cost of 3-4 crores. Against such a cost, it has already earned 4.7 crore net, thus turning out to be a clean success. With this, the social drama has emerged as the first successful Marathi film of 2026.

