Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has enjoyed an eccentric run at the North American box office. The spy action thriller is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the USA/ Canada circuits. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now aiming to beat Baahubali 2 and score the #1 place among all-time highest Indian grossers. But is the record slipping out of hand? Scroll below for the latest update!

How much has Dhurandhar earned at the North American box office?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated $19.34 million in 33 days of its box office run in North America. The pace has slowed down, considering its glorious journey in the first month. Over the last 24 hours, it added an estimated $120K to the kitty. There’s competition from Sarvam Maya, Shambhala, and other regional films, but the spy action thriller is the #1 choice of the audience.

Ranveer Singh starrer had previously left behind Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan ($17.49 million) to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America. It is now aiming to become the first Bollywood film in history to touch the $20 million mark in the overseas circuit. It is very close to its target and may achieve the feat in the next 2-3 days.

Will Dhurandhar beat Baahubali 2?

Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. SS Rajamouli‘s blockbuster concluded its lifetime with a total of $22 million. This means Dhurandhar still needs $2.66 million (INR 22 crores) to topple the list. The upcoming weekend will be the last big opportunity to jump closer to the target, post which the milestone will slip out of hands as the pace will further slow down.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the North American box office:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $19.34 million (33 days) Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

