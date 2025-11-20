The craze for Prabhas and Anushka Shetty led Baahubali franchise is known to one and all! To mark its tenth anniversary, SS Rajamouli decided to release a remastered version, one of the longest-running Indian films with a runtime of 225 minutes. The re-release, Baahubali: The Epic, has wrapped up its box office run on a blockbuster note. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn in India?

According to the final update, Baahubali – The Epic wrapped up its domestic run, garnering approximately 33.47 crore net. Including GST, the gross total landed at 39.50 crores. This includes 21.50 crores from the Telugu version, while the Hindi belt contributed 8.25 crores. Around 23 lakhs tickets were sold in India, making it the third most-watched re-release in India after Tumbbad (23 lakhs+) and Sanam Teri Kasam (23 lakhs+). Truly, a commendable run!

Prabhas starrer concluded its box office journey as the second highest-grossing re-release of all time in India. It surpassed many competitors, including Tumbbad (38 crores), but stayed behind Sanam Teri Kasam (41.94 crores).

Baahubali – The Epic crossed 50 crores worldwide!

At the overseas box office, SS Rajamouli‘s blockbuster accumulated 12.25 crore gross. This includes 8.25 crores grossed in North America. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide total of Baahubali – The Epic concluded at 52 crore gross. It is the #1 Indian re-release in the history of the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian re-releases at the worldwide box office:

Baahubali – The Epic: 52 crores Sanam Teri Kasam: 41.94 crores Tumbbad: 38 crores

Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection)

India net: 33.47 crores

India gross: 39.50 crores

Overseas gross: 12.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 52 crores

Verdict: Blockbuster

