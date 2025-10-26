Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, is turning out to be a big success story at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget, the film has already generated healthy returns and is now seeking a hit verdict. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and is just a few crores away from beating its overall collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama enjoyed a solid boost due to the Diwali festive season, and even post-Diwali, it is doing really well. It is enjoying solid support from B and C centres. The effect of the same was witnessed yesterday, on day 5, when the film displayed a growth over day 4’s 6.41 crores by scoring 7.55 crores.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned 40.04 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 47.24 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.41 crores

Day 5 – 7.55 crores

Total – 40.04 crores

Beats the rerun of Sanam Teri Kasam

With 40.04 crores coming in just 5 days, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat surpasses the rerun of Sanam Teri Kasam. For those who don’t know, Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in theatres earlier this year and amassed a whopping 35.55 crore net. Today, on day 6, it will also cross Sanam Teri Kasam’s total collection of 44.55 crore net (including re-release).

Inches away from securing a hit verdict

The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 40.04 crores, thus making a return on investment of 15.04 crores. Calculated further, it equals 60.16% returns. It is currently enjoying a plus verdict.

To secure a hit verdict, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat must achieve 100% returns, which will be accomplished at a net collection of 50 crores. This feat will be achieved in a couple of days.

