Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has officially crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. The romantic comedy is enjoying a stable run. It is now inches away from entering the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 6 collection!
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 6
According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 added 4 crores to the kitty on day 6. It saw a routine dip of 33% after the discounted Tuesday of 5.94 crores. Anshul Sharma’s directorial is already facing competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, among others. Starting tomorrow, Mastiii 4 will also join the box office battle.
The overall earnings at the Indian box office have reached 53.14 crores. The romantic comedy has surpassed Son Of Sardaar 2 (47.15 crores) and emerged as Ajay Devgn’s second highest-grosser of 2025. It is only behind Raid 2 (179.30 crores) now. Including GST, the gross collections stand at 62.70 crores.
Trending
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:
- Day 1 – 9.45 crores
- Day 2 – 13.77 crores
- Day 3 – 15.21 crores
- Day 4 – 4.77 crores
- Day 5 – 5.94 crores
- Day 6 – 4 crores*
Total – 53.14 crores
Close to entering the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025
Today, De De Pyaar De 2 will hopefully enter the top 5 romantic grossers of 2025. It will easily surpass Param Sundari (54.85 crores) and may also surpass Metro In Dino (56.3 crores). With that, it will officially mark its entry into the top 5 and compete with biggies like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Saiyaara.
Check out the box office collection of romantic Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):
- Saiyaara: 337.69 crores
- Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.43 crores*
- Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores
- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores
- Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores
- Param Sundari: 54.85 crores
- De De Pyaar De 2: 53.14 crores
- Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores
- Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores
- Loveyapa: 7.69 crores
- Azaad: 7.61 crores
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 6
- India net: 53.14 crores
- India gross: 62.70 crores
*theatrical run yet to conclude
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Thamma Worldwide Box Office Day 30: Beats Sikandar & Emerges As 8th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2025!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News