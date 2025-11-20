Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has officially crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. The romantic comedy is enjoying a stable run. It is now inches away from entering the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 6 collection!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 added 4 crores to the kitty on day 6. It saw a routine dip of 33% after the discounted Tuesday of 5.94 crores. Anshul Sharma’s directorial is already facing competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, among others. Starting tomorrow, Mastiii 4 will also join the box office battle.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office have reached 53.14 crores. The romantic comedy has surpassed Son Of Sardaar 2 (47.15 crores) and emerged as Ajay Devgn’s second highest-grosser of 2025. It is only behind Raid 2 (179.30 crores) now. Including GST, the gross collections stand at 62.70 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1 – 9.45 crores

Day 2 – 13.77 crores

Day 3 – 15.21 crores

Day 4 – 4.77 crores

Day 5 – 5.94 crores

Day 6 – 4 crores*

Total – 53.14 crores

Close to entering the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025

Today, De De Pyaar De 2 will hopefully enter the top 5 romantic grossers of 2025. It will easily surpass Param Sundari (54.85 crores) and may also surpass Metro In Dino (56.3 crores). With that, it will officially mark its entry into the top 5 and compete with biggies like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Saiyaara.

Check out the box office collection of romantic Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.43 crores* Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 53.14 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores Loveyapa: 7.69 crores Azaad: 7.61 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 53.14 crores

India gross: 62.70 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude

