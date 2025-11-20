Bollywood romantic-horror comedy Thamma has finally emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna has concluded 30 days in theatres, achieving new milestones. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

How much has Thamma earned in India?

As per estimates, Thamma has accumulated 156.66 crore net in India. On day 30, it raked in 12 lakhs, witnessing a slight dip from 15 lakhs garnered on the discounted Tuesday. It is facing strong competition from De De Pyaar De 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and other releases. Mastiii 4 and Tere Ishk Mein will also soon join the box office battle.

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial is the ninth-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025, but it will not be able to climb any further up the ladder in its lifetime.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection

Maddock Films’ production has collected 211.35 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 26.50 crore gross from the overseas earnings, while the remaining is from the domestic market. The much-awaited moment is here! Thamma has finally surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar and emerged as the 8th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 globally.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Thamma: 211.35 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores

Additionally, the romantic horror comedy is now Rashmika Mandanna’s third-highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office:

Animal: 910.72 crores Chhaava: 827.06 crores Thamma: 211.35 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Goodbye: 9.54 crores

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary (30 days)

Budget: 140 crores

India net: 156.66 crores

ROI: 11.9%

India gross: 184.85 crores

Overseas gross: 26.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 211.35 crores

Verdict: Plus

