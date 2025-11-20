Shehnaaz Gill led romantic comedy Ikk Kudi is enjoying a successful run in theatres. It is inches away from attaining the breakeven stage plus becoming the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 20 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 20

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi added 8 lakh to the kitty on day 20. The third week is about to conclude, and the footfalls have now dropped. Compared to 14 lakhs earned on the discounted third Tuesday, it saw a 43% drop in earnings.

The overall box office collection in India has surged to 4.47 crores. Ikk Kudi is made on a budget of 5 crores. It has recovered 89.4% of the total investment. Hopefully, by the end of the fourth weekend, it will achieve the breakeven stage and add a success tag to its kitty. Including taxes, the gross earnings have come to 5.27 crores after 20 days.

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 97 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total: 4.47 crores

Set to beat Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Shehnaaz Gill’s production is only 19 lakhs away from beating Dakuaan Da Mundaa 3 at the box office. With that, it will emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. However, it will not be able to enter the top 5 as it must beat Nikka Zaildar 4, which will be out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Ikk Kudi – 4.47 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 20

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 4.47 crores

Budget recovery: 89.4%

India gross: 5.27 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 14.27 crores

