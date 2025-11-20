Zubeen Garg’s final film on the big screens, Roi Roi Binale, has achieved massive milestones at the box office. It is the #1 Assamese film of all time and the most profitable film of 2024 in the regional language. The winning streak continues as the musical romantic drama is all set to beat the Bollywood blockbuster Chhaava at the box office! Scroll below for the day 20 report.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 20

Garima Garg Saikia’s production witnessed a never-before-seen opening in Assamese cinema. Theatres witnessed historic footfalls, with houseful shows during the opening weekend. Now, even towards the end of the third week, Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial is maintaining a fantastic pace.

On day 20, Roi Roi Binale garnered 55 lakhs, as per Sacnilk. It maintained a strong hold compared to 59 lakhs earned on the third discounted Tuesday. This takes the overall collection in India to 23.65 crore net. Including GST, the gross earnings conclude at 27.90 crores.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 4.7 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 23.65 crores

Bigger milestones loading!

Roi Roi Binale is made on a budget of 5 crores. In 20 days, the makers have minted profits of 373%. But the best is yet to come, as Zubeen Garg’s film will today beat Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster Chhaava and emerge as the 10th most profitable Indian film of 2025. A massive feat for Assamese cinema, isn’t it?

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and ROI:

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate (Gujarati): 0.5 crore | 60.90 crores | 12080% Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 419.8% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crores | 621.22 crores | 397% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 24.18 crores | 383.6% Chhaava (Hindi): 130 crores | 615.39 crores | 373.37%

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 20)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 23.65 crores

India gross: 27.90 crores

ROI: 373%

Verdict: Super-Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: R Madhavan Targets A Significant Post-COVID Milestone — Is It Within Reach?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News