Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has experienced a significant slowdown at the Indian box office over the last few days, but it has still managed to achieve an impressive feat. Considering the solid pre-release buzz, it was definitely the contender to be the highest-grossing film of 2025, and guess what? It has finally dethroned Chhaava to grab the top spot. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 37!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 37 days?

On the sixth Friday, day 37, the Kannada magnum opus witnessed an expected drop and earned an estimated 60 lakh. Compared to day 36’s 70 lakh, it dipped by 14.28%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 615.65 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 726.46 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Week 4 – 37.6 crores

Week 5 – 13.35 crores

Day 37 – 60 lakh

Total – 615.65 crores

Becomes the highest-grossing film of 2025

With a whopping 615.65 crores in the kitty, Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava (615.39 crores) to become the highest-grossing film of the year at the Indian box office. It’s a huge achievement for Rishab Shetty and the team, and their magnum opus is most likely to remain at the top and remain unbeaten.

Take a look at the top grossers of 2025 in India (net):

Kantara Chapter 1 – 615.65 crores (37 days) Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Coolie – 285 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores

More about the film

The Kannada magnum opus is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. It was theatrically released on October 2, 2025. Mounted on a reported budget of 125 crores, the biggie is the most expensive Kannada film to date, among the released movies.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

