With a current global haul of $110.1 million, Black Phone 2, the supernatural sequel to the 2021 hit The Black Phone, has become the sixth horror title of 2025 to surpass the coveted $100 million mark globally. However, as of now, the critically acclaimed film is yet to break into the top 30 titles of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo).

To reach that milestone, it needs to bring in an additional $6.9 million worldwide. It is expected to surpass this figure in the coming days. After outgrossing several 2025 releases, including Materialists, The Accountant 2, and The Naked Gun, the horror sequel now stands just shy of surpassing an acclaimed apocalyptic sci-fi thriller directed by Predator: Badlands filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg.

That film is 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), and here’s how close Black Phone 2 is to overtaking its lifetime global box office earnings.

Black Phone 2 vs 10 Cloverfield Lane: Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to figures by Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $64.2 million

International: $45.9 million

Worldwide: $110.1 million

10 Cloverfield Lane – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $72.1 million

International: $38.1 million

Worldwide: $110.2 million

Based on these numbers, the Ethan Hawke-starrer supernatural horror sequel currently needs just over $100K to outgross Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi thriller. Given its ongoing momentum, it’s just a matter of time before Black Phone 2 surpasses 10 Cloverfield Lane in global earnings, and by the time you’re reading this, it may already have done so.

Black Phone 2 Can’t Beat 10 Cloverfield Lane in This Key Box Office Metric

While Black Phone 2 is on track to surpass 10 Cloverfield Lane in overall global earnings, the horror sequel falls short in another crucial box office parameter: the earnings-to-budget ratio.

As of now, Black Phone 2 has earned $110.1 million against its estimated production budget of $30 million (per Variety). In comparison, 10 Cloverfield Lane grossed $110.2 million globally on a much leaner $15 million budget (per Variety).

This translates to 10 Cloverfield Lane earning approximately 7.4 times its production cost, while Black Phone 2 currently stands at around 3.7 times. Even if the sequel continues to climb, it’s unlikely to outperform the 2016 sci-fi thriller in terms of earnings-to-budget efficiency.

What Is Black Phone 2 About?

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

