Sharan Art’s directorial Guru Nanak Jahaz began its box office journey on a promising note. It was released on May 1, 2025, and is currently the second highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The historical action drama witnessed a slight growth in collections on the fourth Saturday but it has almost reached its saturation. Scroll below for the day 24 updates!

How much has Guru Nanak Jahaz earned at the box office?

Tarsem Jassar and Gurpreet Ghugi starrer has now fallen below the 10 lakh mark. However, it is commendable how the historical action drama is still adding footfalls, despite competition from Shaunki Sardar. On day 24, Guru Nanak Jahaz earned 7 lakh, as per Sacnilk. It witnessed a 75% improvement compared to 4 lakh garnered on the previous day.

The overall box office collections now stand at 5.48 crore net in India in 24 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 6.46 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Guru Nanak Jahaz below:

Week 1: 2.99 crores

Week 2: 1.61 crores

Week 3: 69 lakhs

Weekend 4: 19 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total: 5.48 crores

Guru Nanak Jahaz vs highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025

Tarsem Jassar’s historical action film is currently the second highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It was chasing the lifetime collections of Gippy Grewal’s Akaal, which earned 7.70 crores in its lifetime. The goal is only 2.22 crores away but it would be impossible now, as Guru Nanak Jahaz is close to concluding its box office run.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025 below (India net collections):

Akaal : 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz: 5.48 crores Badnaam: 3.95 crores Majhail: 2.8 crores Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores

More about Guru Nanak Jahaz

The historical action drama is based on the Komagata Maru incident. The ensemble cast features Tarsem Jassar, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mark Bennington, Edward Sonnenblick, Balwinder Bullet, and Harsharan Singh, among others.

It was released in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025, coinciding with the Labor Day holiday.

