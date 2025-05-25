Mahesh Babu delivered the Telugu action comedy Khaleja in 2010. It opened to mixed reviews and became a commercial failure. Over the years, Trivikram Srinivas’ directorial has gained a cult classic as cine-goers began valuing the masterpiece. It is now releasing on May 30, 2025. Scroll below for the latest advance booking update!

Khaleja re-release advance booking update (5 days to go)

As of 7:30 PM, Khaleja re-release has made advance booking sales worth 41 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats). It has witnessed an impressive jump of 51% in the last 24 hours. Over 31K tickets have been sold so far. With 5 more days to go, Mahesh Babu starrer will likely set new records among South re-releases.

Hyderabad continues to be the best-performing circuit, with almost 39% of the total advance booking sales. Khaleja has a huge target in the Southern arena as it has to beat Mahesh Babu’s, which grossed 1.50 crore gross in Hyderabad alone. Vijayawada, Kakinada, Vizag, and Bengaluru are the other leading markets.

Check out the leading South re-releases in Hyderabad (advance booking):

Murari: 1.50 crores Gabbar Singh: 1.30 crores

Khaleja vs Salaar re-release advance booking

Salaar was re-released in theatres, earlier this March. It made final pre-sales of 1.73 crore gross in India. Mahesh Babu’s film will need 322% growth to beat Prabhas starrer at the box office.

More about Khaleja

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Khaleja stars Anushka Shetty as the leading lady. It also features Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Shafi, Sunil, Ali, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles.

Khaleja marked the second collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu. They went on to reunite again, almost 14 years later, in Guntur Kaaram.

It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

