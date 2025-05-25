Lilo & Stitch, like Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, has hit a major milestone globally in three days of its theatrical release. The Disney live-action remake collected $55 million at the North American box office on its release day. The film is headed for a splendid global opening, towering over Tom Cruise’s last Mission: Impossible movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critic’s ratings on Rotten Tomatoes for the 2025 live-action movie are lower than the 2002 OG film. The animated movie got 86% from the critics and 78% from the audience. Meanwhile, the latest release got 68% from critics, and the viewers rated it much higher, with 94%. The critics’ consensus read, “Recapturing the adorable charm of the original if not quite matching its rambunctious sense of imagination, it emerges out of the crate as one of the better live-action remakes of a Disney classic.”

Lilo & Stitch Zooms Past A Major Milestone Worldwide

The Disney live-action film debuted at the #1 spot in the North American box office chart with over $30 million more collection than MI8 [at #2]. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest report via X [formerly Twitter], Lilo & Stitch collected $29.6 million internationally on Friday, hitting the $56.3 million international 3-day cume.

Back in the home country, Lilo & Stitch collected $55 million on Friday when it opened in theaters in the US. Therefore, the live-action movie has hit the $100 million milestone globally. Adding the domestic and overseas grosses, the movie’s global cume in three days has reached $111.3 million.

Global Opening Projection

Family movies and Disney live-action films are often a hit among viewers during the holidays. Therefore, releasing Lilo & Stitch over Memorial Day weekend was a strategically good move. As per the analyst’s report, the remake is expected to earn between $140-$160 million in the US and $130-$150 million in a five-day opening overseas, for a $270 million to $310 million five-day global opening.

Lilo & Stitch was released widely on May 23.

