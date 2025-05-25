Lilo & Stitch has opened big, debuting at the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. Its release day collection beat Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning’s opening day gross by 121.7%. The live-action movie has surpassed the OG animated feature’s full opening weekend collection with its release day number alone. Scroll below for more.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Collection Day 1

It is already predicted that Lilo & Stitch will win the box office war this Memorial Day weekend. The movie grossed a solid $55 million on its opening day, registering the second-biggest Friday opening day for a Memorial Day release over Top Gun: Maverick’s $52 million. This includes the $14.5 million Thursday previews.

Comparison with the Original Animated Release & Other Movies

The 2025 release is a live-action movie based on the 2002 animated movie of the same name. This latest release is headed for a spectacular North American box office opening. The 2002 film collected $35.2 million on its opening weekend, which has been outgrossed by the live-action remake with its release day gross only.

Lilo & Stitch (2002): $35.2 million whole opening weekend

whole opening weekend Lilo & Stitch (2025): $55 million on opening day alone

Memorial Day Opening Day (Friday) – All-Time Rankings

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End – $56.2 million Lilo & Stitch (2025) – $55 million Top Gun: Maverick – $52 million

Disney Live-Action Remakes – Friday Opening Day Totals

The Lion King (2019) – $77.9 million Beauty and the Beast (2017) – $63.8 million Lilo & Stitch (2025) – $55 million Alice in Wonderland (2010) – $40.8 million The Little Mermaid (2023) – $38.1 million Aladdin (2019) – $31.4 million

Recent Family/Animated Films – Friday Opening Day Comparison

Inside Out 2 – $63.6 million Moana 2 – $57.9 million A Minecraft Movie – $57.1 million Lilo & Stitch (2025) – $55 million

How much is Lilo & Stitch projected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the live-action movie is projected to earn between $140-$160 million in its three-day opening weekend and $165 million to $190 million in its four-day opening weekend. This will result in the biggest Memorial Day opening weekend ever, surpassing Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’s $139.8M four-day total.

Lilo & Stitch was released in the theatres on May 23.

