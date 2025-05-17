The Punjabi film Guru Nanak Jahaz has been maintaining a winning streak at the Indian box office. It is now eyeing the important milestone of the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 16th day.

Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 16

On its 16th day, the Tarsem Jassar starrer earned 10 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 16% since the film amassed 13 lakhs on its previous day. The India net collection of the film now comes to 4.83 crores.

The film is now inching towards 5 crores and is just 17 lakhs away from the same. The film has been clearly receiving a positive word of mouth which is reflecting in the collection. Guru Nanak Jahaz surpassed the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to become the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Badnaam was around 3.95 crores. Guru Nanak Jahaz is now eyeing the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 which is the Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Akaal. For the unversed, Akaal’s lifetime collections came upto 7.79 crores.

Guru Nanak Jahaz needs around 2.96 crores more to achieve this milestone. However, the day-wise collections have drastically reduced now and it is difficult that the Tarsem Jassar starrer will be able to surpass Akaal’s lifetime collection. It is most likely to wrap up as the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Talking about the movie, it has been directed by Sharan Art. It also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Harsharan Singh in the lead roles.

