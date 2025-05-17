The Sree Vishnu starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Single has been witnessing a winning streak at the box office. The film is maintaining a smooth ride after recovering its entire budget recently. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 8th day.

Single Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 8th day, the film earned 1.32 crores when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a growth of 20% since the film amassed 1.1 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 16.62 crores.

With this film is inching slowly towards 20 crores. It is also receiving a positive word of mouth which is clearly reflecting in the box office collection. Not only this but Single is also performing better than Sree Vishnu’s previous theatrical outing.

For the unversed, Sree Vishnu’s previous theatrical release, Swag amassed 6.5 crores in 8 days of its release. As a result, Single is racing ahead of Swag by 60% when it comes to the 8-day collection. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to tick off any other important milestones in the coming days.

The Sree Vishnu starrer recovered its entire budget recently. Single has been mounted at a scale of 14 crores. With its India net collection of 16.62 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 2.62 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 18%.

About The Film

Talking about Single, the film has been directed by Caarthick Raju. It also stars Ketika Sharma, Ivana and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 16: 193% Profits + Set To Become #5 Kollywood Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News