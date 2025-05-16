The Sree Vishnu starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Single has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. It managed to recover its entire budget recently and is maintaining a good momentum. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Single Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 7th day, the Sree Vishnu starrer earned 98 lakhs on its 7th day. This was a 16% drop as the film amassed 1.17 crores on its previous day. However, despite the day-wise collection falling below the 1 crore bracket, the film still remains unfazed with its performance.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 14.98 crores. It has now almost garnered 15 crores. Single is mounted at a budget of 14 crores.

With its current India net collection of 14.98 crores, Single’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 98 lakhs. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 7%. The movie has been successfully getting a good word of mouth which is reflecting in the box office performance of the film.

It is currently the 8th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office after Court: State Vs A Nobody. Talking about the global collection of the film, including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 17.67 crores. The film has amassed 3.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 20.92 crores. With this, it has also crossed 20 crores when it comes to the global collections. Talking about the film, Single has been helmed by Caarthick Raju.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

