Nani’s HIT 3 has been enjoying a good run at the box office, and the film stands at a total of 75.25 crore. It has recovered its entire budget and is now churning out profit. The film is mounted on a budget of 70 crore, and it now stands at a profit of 7.5%.

Still Far From The Hit Mark!

Nani‘s action biggie needs to earn a total of 140 crore to attain a Hit verdict for itself. It is still halfway through the hit tag and might not reach the mark by the end of the theatrical run.

HIT 3 Box Office Day 14

On the 14th day, the second Wednesday, May 14, HIT 3, earned 75 lakh at the box office, which is a drop of 34% from the previous day, which brought 1.15 crore at the box office. It would interesting to see if the film takes off yet again over the third weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 21 crore

Day 2: 10.5 crore

Day 3: 10.4 crore

Day 4: 10.25 crore

Day 5: 3.65 crore

Day 6: 3.25 crore

Day 7: 2.35 crore

Day 8: 2.25 crore

Day 9: 2.75 crore

Day 10: 3 crore

Day 11: 2.6 crore

Day 12: 1.35 crore

Day 13: 1.15 crore

Day 14: 75 lakh

Total: 75.25 crore

HIT + HIT 2 Box Office

The first part of the franchise earned 8 crore worldwide, and HIT: The Second Case earned 41.85 crore worldwide. Cumulatively, the two parts of the HIT Universe earned 49.85 crore worldwide. The third installment has earned 113.27 crore worldwide!

HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office > HIT + HIT 2

HIT 3 worldwide box office stands at 127% higher than the cumulative worldwide box office collection of the earlier two parts of the franchise!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office Day 14: M Sasikumar’s Film Is A Superhit, Only 3.94 Crore Away From Next Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News