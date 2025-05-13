HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, has had a rollercoaster ride. After a solid start, it dropped considerably during weekdays, and thanks to the boost during the second weekend, it emerged as a successful affair. Again, the film faced a significant drop on the second Monday. However, for the HIT Universe, the film has crossed an important milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

Drops significantly on day 12

After performing fairly during the second weekend, the Tollywood action thriller had an underwhelming run on the second Monday. It began with morning shows at 12% occupancy. In the afternoon, the occupancy was 17%, followed by the evening’s 14%. In the night shows, the occupancy was 14%. Overall, the film had an average occupancy of 14% (Telugu) on day 12.

With such an occupancy, HIT 3 earned an estimated 93 lakh yesterday, pushing the overall collection to 72.61 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 85.67 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film has earned 24.10 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 109.77 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 72.61 crores

India gross – 85.67 crores

Overseas gross – 24.10 crores

Worldwide gross – 109.77 crores

HIT Universe crosses 150 crores!

With 109.77 crores, HIT 3 has crossed a significant milestone of 150 crores for the HIT Universe. For those who don’t know, Vishwak Sen’s HIT earned 8.28 crore gross globally. Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 did a business of 42.08 crores. Adding the business of Nani’s threequel to this, the cumulative collection of the universe stands at 160.13 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

HIT 3 to be Nani’s highest-grosser soon

Currently, Dasara is Nani’s highest-grossing film with 118.67 crores. Despite a slowdown, HIT 3 will manage to surpass it in the next few days to become the highest-grosser of the actor.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

