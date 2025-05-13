The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam film, Sarkeet is turning out to be a struggle bus at the box office. On its 5th day, the movie witnessed a sharp drop instead of witnessing any kind of a relief. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 5th day.

Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 5

On its 5th day, the Asif Ali starrer earned 16 lakhs. This was a sharp drop of around 66% since the film amassed 48 lakhs on its previous day. The movie had opened at 37 lakhs.

On its second day, the film witnessed a drop of 13% and amassed 32 lakhs. The total India net collection of Sarkeet now stands at 1.73 crore. The film is still below 2 crores and needs 27 lakhs to cross the same.

Despite a fairly good review from the critics and masses alike, the movie is failing to bring the audience to the theatres. It is also falling prey to the latest Mollywood releases like Thudarum and Alappuzha Gymkhana which are garnering higher footfalls. A little positive word of mouth can give a boost to the collections in the coming days.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Box Office Collection Of Sarkeet:

Day 1: 0.37 Crore

Day 2: 0.32 Crore

Day 3: 0.40 Crore

Day 4: 0.48 Crore

Day 5: 0.16 Crore

Total: 1.73 Crore

About The Film

Talking about the film, Sarkeet has been helmed by Thamar KV. Apart from Asif Ali, the movie also stars Divya Prabha, Orhan and Remya Suresh in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

