Tamil family comedy Tourist Family stands at a total collection of 42.9 crore at the box office. It has achieved a super hit verdict for itself and is the third superhit at the Kollywood box office in the year 2025 after Madha Gaja Raja, and Dragon.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 16 crore, the family comedy-drama has churned out a profit of 168.12% at the box office. It is currently the third most profitable Tamil film of 2025, after Madha Gaja Raja, and Dragon. The film has already surpassed the profit of Kudumbasthan, and Murmur.

Tourist Family Box Office Day 14

On the fourteenth day, the second Wednesday, May 15, Tourist Family earned 2.25 crore at the box office. This is a drop of almost 21% from the previous day, which brought 2.85 crore to the box office.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of M Sasikumar’s Family comedy:

Day 1: 2 crore

Day 2: 1.7 crore

Day 3: 2.7 crore

Day 4: 3.75 crore

Day 5: 2.55 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Day 7: 2.4 crore

Day 8: 2.4 crore

Day 9: 3.25 crore

Day 10: 5.25 crore

Day 11: 6.15 crore

Day 12: 3.15 crore

Day 13: 2.85 crore

Day 14: 2.25 crore

Total: 42.9 crore

Only 3.9 Crore Away From Axing Dragon

Tourist Family is now only 3.9 crore away from axing the profits made by Pradeep Ranganathan’s comedy film. Dragon, with a profit of 192.8% is the second most profitable Tamil film of 2025 after Madha Gaja Raja. M Sasikumar’s film in total needs a collection of 46.84 crore to surpass the profits of Dragon.

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2025:

Madha Gaja Raja: 224.6% Dragon: 192.8% Tourist Family: 168.1% (14 days) Kudumbasthan: 134.9% Murmur: 130.4%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan Must Taste Success After 9 Years, But The Odds May Not Be In Favor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News