The stakes are high, and it remains crucial for Aamir Khan to score a success with Sitaare Zameen Par. Of course, fans have high hopes pinned on Mr Perfectionist, but the odds may not be in favor of his upcoming sports-comedy drama. Scroll below for the trailer impact on day 1 at the box office.

The Sitaare Zameen Par trailer is all well!

Sitare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par. The sequel benefit will definitely come into play. As far as the 3-minute 29 29-second-long trailer is concerned, it has its moments, but unfortunately, very few that will stay with you. The expectations were high, but the ‘wow’ factor was missing. However, it is to be mentioned that the dialogues and BGM were worth praising. Hopefully, the content will be strong and the word-of-mouth will drive the audience to theatres.

After Laal Singh Chaddha, the audience’s faith has dwindled. It is also to be noted that Aamir Khan has not delivered a success in the last 9 years since Dangal (2016). This is a make-or-break scenario for the superstar, much like what Shah Rukh Khan went through post the Zero debacle. SRK bounced back, and hopefully, Mr Perfectionist will too.

But the odds may not be in favor!

The trailer received decent reviews, but the hype is not at par with what one expects from an Aamir Khan film. Besides, many Indians call for a boycott because the superstar remained silent amid India-Pakistan political tensions. Aamir Khan Productions did release a statement on Monday, but many called it a planned move a day ahead of the trailer release.

On the other hand, there is also a major backlash as Sitaare Zameen Par is reportedly based on the Spanish film, Champions (2018). Previously, Laal Singh Chaddha was an official remake of Forrest Gump, and we all know how that went!

The similarities between the trailer of SZP and the Champions are drawing a lot of social media backlash as fans expected more creativity and originality.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Potential

Given the current trends, Sitaare Zameen Par could open in the range of 7-9 crore. The opening day 1 collections may surge depending on the upcoming promotional assets. But as of now, the sports comedy will definitely need to work harder on improving the pre-release buzz.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

