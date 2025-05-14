It’s truly been a blessing in disguise for Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which continues to add moolah at the Indian box office. The action thriller has been benefiting due to limited options at the ticket windows. Scroll below for the latest update on day 34.

Maintain a good hold!

It was predicted that Jaat would be washed out of the theatres with the arrival of Raid 2. However, it has managed to add footfalls over the last two weeks, although on the lower end. On the sixth Tuesday, the action thriller earned 10 lakh net. It remained on the same lines as Monday, which also added ten lakh to the kitty.

The overall box office collections in India now stand at 90.11 crore net, which is around 106.32 crore in gross earnings.

Will fail at budget recovery

There is no big release until the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025. But Sunny Deol’s film still needs 9.89 crores more in the kitty to recover its total budget of 100 crores. The box office collections have reduced to 10 lakhs daily, and at such a pace, it will not be able to achieve the breakeven stage. Everything would be crystal clear with its momentum during the seventh weekend.

Soon out of the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025

Akshay Kumar‘s Kesari Chapter 2 has been its biggest threat at the Indian box office. The historical courtroom drama has garnered 89.32 crores and will soon surpass Jaat to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

More about Jaat

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in leading roles. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in their first Hindi production.

The action thriller was released in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

