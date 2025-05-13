Diehard cinephiles might already know about the popular entertainment website Letterboxd. It’s an Auckland-based film-focused social platform for diehard movie buffs. The international platform is renowned for its movie-centric global lists, such as ‘Top 50 Movies’ lists and the ‘One Million’ and ‘Two Million’ watched lists, amongst others.

And in yet another exciting update for Indian movie buffs, another Indian film has cracked the coveted Letterboxd top 50 international movies list for 2025 (which includes documentary and festival films). We are talking about Tamil comedy-drama, Tourist Family, which came out in theatres on 29th April 2025 and received a positive response from critics and the audience.

Tourist Family Vs Thunderbolts* On Letterboxd Top 50

The Indian film Tourist Family has also surpassed the big-ticket Hollywood superhero movie Thunderbolts* on the coveted Letterboxd top 50 list. While Tourist Family is currently placed on Rank 21, Thunderbolts* is trailing behind at Rank 31.

Is Tourist Family the Only Indian Film on Letterboxd Top 50?

No, another Indian film that stormed into the Letterboxd Top 50 list earlier was Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, which was inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon. Although the movie didn’t perform well at the box office, it received highly positive feedback from critics and was loved by those who watched it. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is ahead of Tourist Family and holds Rank 18 on the Letterboxd top 50 movies list.

Top 5 Films on Letterboxd Top 50

In the above-mentioned Letterboxd Top 50 list, the topmost film is a documentary titled ‘The Encampments’ (Rank 1), which is about the 2024 Palestine solidarity campus encampments at Columbia University. The second spot is bagged by Ryan Coogler’s horror flick ‘Sinners’ (Rank 2) starring Michael B. Jordan. In the third, fourth, and fifth spots are Palestinian docudrama ‘From Ground Zero’ (Rank 3), Chinese animated action-adventure film ‘Ne Zha 2’ (Rank 4), and the American drama ‘Sorry, Baby’ (Rank 5), respectively.

Tourist Family – Plot & Cast

Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, the film follows the story of an affectionate and kind Tamil family from Sri Lanka, who relocate to Chennai in the hope of a better and secure future while dealing with various challenges. The film features M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh Jegan, and Yogi Babu, among other cast members.

Tourist Family Trailer

You can watch the Tourist Family trailer below.

