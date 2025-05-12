Jr. NTR became a household name nationwide after his striking performance in SS Rajamouli’s global hit movie RRR. The film earned international acclaim for various factors, like gripping storyline, upbeat songs, cinematic direction, and more. Song Naatu Naatu even won Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2023. Actors Jr. NTR and Ram gained global recognition for their electrifying performance, energy, and chemistry, which had the world dancing to the beats of Naatu Naatu.

Recently, the Devara actor attended a live concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Director SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan were also in attendance. During the event, the actor acknowledged the global success of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Nattu, and it was an ode to his uncle Balakrishna Babai and Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s father.

Reflecting on the emotional significance that the song held, Jr. NTR said, “You know his father was known to be one of the greatest dancers, my uncle was also known to be a very good dancer. So I think this song will be a memory of what if his father and my uncle danced, and this is an ode to fabulous great dancers Chiranjeevi Garu and Balakrishnan Babai.” (via India Today)

RRR will forever be one of the biggest films for Jr. NTR and the entire country. His stellar performance, alongside Ram Charan, brought global recognition to Indian cinema and showcased Jr. NTR’s acting brilliance.

On the professional front, Jr. NTR is currently working on the highly anticipated untitled movie, roughly named NTRNeel. This is a collaboration between the actor and director Prashanth Neel. The film is said to be another grand spectacle, promising intense action and a powerful performance.

