Ram Charan’s last theatrical outing, Game Changer, was a huge disappointment for the audience. The film was a massive flop, both in terms of critical reception and box office performance. However, that minor setback didn’t affect the actor’s brand value.

He is presently involved in a project titled Peddi, which is being written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Following this, he is expected to team up with Sukumar, renowned for directing the Pushpa franchise. However, specific details about their upcoming collaboration remain undisclosed.

According to rumors, there is a gap between these two films, and speculation suggests that Ram Charan may work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga during this interim period.

But CineJosh is refuting this claim. According to their sources, it is a baseless rumour. However, they confirm that there is indeed a gap before Sukumar and Ram Charan’s project, and there is a possibility that Ram Charan might take up another project during that time. The director for that project hasn’t been finalized yet, but there is a rumoured production house attached to it, UV Creations.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently occupied with Spirit, his project with Prabhas, which was supposed to begin production in January. However, due to scheduling conflicts and Prabhas’s health issues, the filming has not yet started. It is expected to begin in the next few months. After Spirit is completed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to work on the sequel to his blockbuster film Animal, which is reportedly titled Animal Park. So, Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself is running on a tight schedule.

