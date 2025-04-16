Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Shivangi Lioness was theatrically released on March 7, 2025, and received a mixed response from audiences. Nearly a month later, the movie is gearing up for its OTT release. A leading Tamil OTT platform recently announced that the film will soon be available for streaming on its service.

This news has brought a wave of excitement among viewers who missed its theatrical run. With its digital release, Shivangi Lioness promises to deliver plenty of twists, turns, and thrilling moments to your small screens.

Here’s When & Where You Can Stream Shivangi Lioness Online

The makers have now locked the OTT release date. Shivangi Lioness will premiere on Aha Tamil from April 18, 2025. The streaming platform confirmed the release on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “It’s thriller time, guys. #Shivaangithelioness premieres from 18th April on namma @ahatamil.”

For those who love tense thrillers driven by emotion and strong female leads, this one should definitely be on your watchlist. Viewers only with an Aha Tamil subscription can watch it from their homes.

More About Shivangi Lioness

Directed by Devaraj Bharani Dharan, Shivangi Lioness follows the story of Sathyabhama, a bright software engineer whose life turns into chaos after becoming a victim of workplace harassment. But the real shocker arrives when Sathyabhama is accused of a murder which she didn’t commit. As the police investigation deepens, she shares her side of the story with Officer Sarika Singh. This revelation of a fateful day changed everything.

One of the most interesting aspects of the film is its narrative style: the story is almost completely dependent on phone calls and unseen characters. That is what makes soundscapes and dialogues induce tension rather than action. Most viewers enjoyed this unconventional pattern of story narration. However, there was general appreciation for Anandhi’s incredible performance.

Aside from Varalaxmi and Anandhi’s power-packed performances, the film also features John Vijay as the chilling ‘Monster K’ and Dr. Koya Kishore in pivotal roles. A.H. Kaashif’s music and Bharani K Dharan’s immersive cinematography heightened the suspense. So, mark your calendars — Shivangi Lioness is all set to stalk your screens starting this Friday, April 18.

Check out the trailer of Shivangi Lioness below:

