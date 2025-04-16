Actor Anthony Varghese shares his excitement about the upcoming ZEE5 release Daveed, calling it a heartwarming film perfect for family viewing. “Daveed isn’t a suspense-filled movie; it’s a simple, feel-good story that makes you smile. I can promise the audience they’ll be pleased. It’s a film best enjoyed with loved ones,” he says.

Reflecting on his experience on set, Anthony fondly recalls working with his co-star Lijomol Jose, praising her as an exceptional talent. “Lijo mol is not just a great artist but also a warm person. She even shared acting tips that were incredibly helpful,” he shares. He also mentions the camaraderie he had with other cast members like Saiju Kurup and Aju Varghese, who made the shooting experience enjoyable.

But it was working with the legendary Vijayaraghavan sir that stood out the most for Anthony. “It was a privilege to share screen space with him. I’ve always admired him both as an actor and as a human being,” he adds.

Anthony also commends the crew’s dedication, highlighting how they went above and beyond to ensure the smooth progress of the film. “There was one day it rained heavily, yet the crew pushed through, ensuring everything went according to plan. That’s the kind of dedication that made Daveed so special.”

With a grounded narrative and heartfelt performances, Daveed promises to be a comforting and uplifting experience for viewers of all ages.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja: Vishal Starrer’s Telugu Version To Release In Theatres On This Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News