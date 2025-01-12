The Malayalam action-flick Rifle Club witnessed a steady run at the box office. However, the day-wise collection of the film has now drastically reduced and it is yet to cross 30 crores. Let us look at the box office collection of the film on its 21st day.

Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the film witnessed a drop of almost 20%. It earned 16 lakhs, whereas it had amassed 20 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 15.81 crores. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 18.65 crores.

The movie earned around 9.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 27.9 crores. The Vijayaraghavan starrer is moving at a snail’s pace towards 30 crores. Rifle Club’s day-wise collection has now drastically reduced and the movie might wrap up below 30 crores.

Rifle Club is reportedly mounted at a scale of less than 10 crores. Given its total India net collection of 15.81 crores, the film is already a success. It has successfully managed to recover its entire budget and has also received a positive word of mouth both from the fans and the critics alike. However, the film still needs an upward graph in the collection to cross 30 crores. It has been facing a tough competition from films like Marco, UI, and Pushpa 2. Now, with the advent of Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj, things will be more challenging for the movie.

About The Film

Talking about the Rifle Club, the film has been helmed by Aashiq Abu. Apart from Vijayaraghavan, it also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, Anurag Kashyap, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by Rex Vijayan.

