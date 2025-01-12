Ram Charan and Kiara Advani led Game Changer is fighting against all odds to flourish at the Indian box office. After exceeding expectations on the opening day, the political action thriller witnessed a slight dip in collections in the Hindi belt. Scroll below for the latest update on day 2.

Maintains its 8 crore+ streak

South Indian films are working really well in their Hindi version. After Devara, Pushpa 2, and Marco, it is time for Ram Charan to test his fan base in the language. The official figures are out! Game Changer made box office collections of 8.43 crores on the second day.

The political action thriller witnessed a minimal drop of 2% compared to 8.64 crores earned on the opening day. Ideally, the graph should have gone upwards. But there’s a certain wave of negativity around the film despite the positive initial reviews. Given that factor, it is impressive how Shankar‘s directorial has held its fort.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Game Changer Hindi below:

Day 1: 8.64 crores

Day 2: 8.43 crores

Total: 17.07 crores

Today is a crucial day and it would be ideal for Game Changer to touch the double-digit score, which would lead to a 25 crores+ total in the opening weekend.

Game Changer vs Devara

On the opening day, Ram Charan’s biggie had left behind Jr NTR’s Devara to score a bigger opening in the Hindi belt. The tables have turned as it had witnessed growth and accumulated 9.50 crores on the second day. Its two-day total concluded at 17.45 crores, which is slightly better than Game Changer.

The Sunday collections will majorly determine whether Jr NTR or Ram Charan will lead in their solo releases since RRR. Devara had witnessed another jump on day 3, bringing in a total of 29.52 crores in the first weekend. The Sankranti 2025 release needs 12.45 crores today to break that sum.

