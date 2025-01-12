Despite new releases, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release is among the go-to choice of audience. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the romantic comedy was a superhit affair in 2013. The streak of super success continues as it enjoys massive profits at the box office. Check out day 9 updates!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, YJHD gained cult-classic status and is celebrated for its fairytale romance and friendship. Cine-goers are having a gala time in theatres, and videos of the audiences grooving to Badtameez Dil are viral on social media platforms.

Re-Release Box Office Collections

Re-released on January 3, 2025, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is enjoying humongous buzz nationwide. It earned 1.40 crores* on the second Saturday, which is again 21% higher than its opening day of 1.15 crores.

It has concluded its 9 days of theatrical run at 14.45 crores* net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 17.05 crores. YJHD has surpassed the re-release collections of Sholay 3D (13 crores gross) to become the third highest-grossing re-release in India. It is now only behind Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli (26.50 crores) and Tumbbad (37.34 crores gross).

Total Box Office Collection

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was originally released on May 31, 2013. Made on a budget of 45 crores, it earned lifetime collections of a whopping 190.03 crores. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer enjoyed massive profits and was declared a superhit at the box office.

Combining the re-release total of 9 days, the overall box office collections of YJHD now stand at 204.48 crores.

The return on investment now surges to 159.48 crores, which is about 354% in profit percentage.

