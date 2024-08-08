YRF is leaving no stone unturned to make their spy world the biggest universe in the history of Indian cinema. War 2 is their next big outing. With Hrithik Roshan in the lead, the directorial duties have been passed on to Ayan Mukerji. We hear Shah Rukh Khan will feature in a never-seen-before cameo, and Jr NTR will also be a part of the blockbuster scene. We sense a storm at the box office. Below are the exciting details you need!

Siddharth Anand directed War released in 2019, was a hit affair at the box office with lifetime collections of 319 crores in India. The film was an action spectacle, but its storyline was criticized. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff‘s star power and big clash significantly contributed to the success. This time, it is Jr NTR who will be seen in a face-off with the leading actor.

Shah Rukh Khan, aka Pathaan, to feature in War 2?

According to a new report by Cine Hub, Shah Rukh Khan will make a special cameo as Pathaan in the War sequel. He will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the bombastic sequence.

Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan featuring together will surely create a storm at the box office. We have previously seen the amount of love Salman Khan and SRK’s scene in Pathaan received. This one’s going to be another huge highlight that fans will look forward to!

But will the upcoming action saga be able to beat the blockbuster success of Pathaan, which grossed 1060.43 crores at the worldwide box office? Ayan Mukerji seems to be working on every possibility but only time will tell if his formula works!

Salman Khan will not be a part of War 2

Previously, it was reported that Aditya Chopra had canceled the plans for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s cameo in the Hrithik Roshan starrer. It happened after the special appearances were much appreciated in Pathaan but did not receive the expected response in Tiger 3. YRF felt it would be best not to make the sequence repetitive as it could lose its value in the longer run of the spy universe.

More about the War sequel

The upcoming action film is currently under production. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR were previously spotted shooting in Mumbai, and the leaked images broke the internet, leaving fans super excited.

War 2 is scheduled to be released around the Independence Day weekend in 2025. Ayan Mukerji has roped in Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Engagement: 160 Crore+ Combined Net Worth, Guest List, Nagarjuna’s Announcement & All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News