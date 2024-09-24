What a historic run the Tumbbad re-release is enjoying in theatres. Sohum Shah and the team have reasons to celebrate, as their folk horror is now the highest-grossing Indian re-release. It has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, Laila Majnu, and others to achieve the big feat. Scroll below for box office update on day 11.

Tumbbad was originally released in 2018. Despite good critic reviews, the audience did not show much interest in Rahi Anil Barve’s directorial. But over the years, the content choices have changed. With few options in theatres, it was the perfect time for the makers to re-release their film and finally garner its due credit. The pre-release hype was massive, and it very well converted into footfalls.

Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 11

On the second Monday, Tumbbad made a box office collection of 1.06 crores. This is at par with the earnings of blockbuster Stree 2 (1.50 crores) and The Greatest Of All Time (1.15 crores) yesterday. The total collections now stand at 22.63 crores net.

Tumbbad beats Ghilli

For the longest time, Thalapathy Vijay led Ghilli, which was the highest-grossing re-release at the Indian box office, with collections of 26.50 crores gross. Sohum Shah’s film has now beaten it with its updated gross collections of 26.70 crores gross after 11 days.

It had previously surpassed Sholay 3D (13 crores) and Laila Majnu (11.50 crores) in the top 3.

Returns surge to a whopping 140%

The folk horror film was made on a budget of 15 crores. It earned 13.48 crores in its original lifetime. When combined with the re-release, the total collections come to 36.11 crores. The profit percentage comes to around 140%, which makes Tumbbad a humungous success at the box office. A note-worthy success!

