The final countdown begins as Devara is only 3 days away from the big release. It features the best of both worlds as Jr NTR has joined hands with Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor for the action drama. The advance booking sales for the opening day are at full throttle. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Devara marks the return of Jr NTR after 2.5 years. He was last seen in the SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece RRR (2022). The pre-release hype is massive not just in India but also in international circuits like North America. An earth-shattering opening is expected on September 27, 2024, and the early signs look highly favorable.

Devara Advance Booking Day 1

As per the latest box office update at 9:15 AM, Jr NTR starrer has added 9.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 1. This is a stunning growth of 46% in the less than 12 hours. So far, Bengaluru is the best-performing city, contributing 2.80 crores gross, almost 29% of the total pre-sales. Hyderabad (1.15+ crores gross) & Vizag (1.05 crores gross) are the other leading cities.

In terms of states, Andhra Pradesh leads with almost 5 crores gross of advance booking sales, followed by Karnataka (2.90+ crores gross). The current show count stands at 1800+ and the numbers will shortly improve, given the high demand in the South regions.

All in all, Devara has made ticket sales of 3.60 lakhs till now. There are three more days to release and Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film will only get bigger and better!

More about Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama stars Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma appear in supporting roles. Jr NTR will be seen in dual roles in the action spectacle, which will also feature some breathtaking action sequences on the sea.

