Devara Box Office Ticket Sales (India): Jr NTR Is Manifesting A Tsunami With 3000 Sold Tix/Hr

Jr NTR’s Devara is gearing up for destruction at the box office in India and overseas. While in the USA, the action film is targeting RRR’s advance sales for the premiere day, ticket sales are gearing up and eventually picking up pace in India!

Devara Ticket Sales

The advance ticket sales for the action film sold 72,000 tickets on September 23, and in total, the film has already hit 1 lakh ticket sales on BMS. The ticket sales is eventually picking at the ticket window online.

On September 23, Devara sold 3000 tickets per hour, and the film might walk briskly towards better numbers from tomorrow with 3 days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters.

Devara is based on the Karamchedu massacre of 1985. The tragedy involves brutal killings of Dalits by higher landlord communities, highlighting violent caste-based atrocities. The reason for the violence was a brawl between a Madiga woman and a Kamma man over access to a drinking water tank. Jr NTR plays a double role in the film helmed by Koratala Siva and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Murali Sharma.

BMS Interests

Currently, the BMS interests of the film have hit 703.2K, with 102K interests in the last 24 hours. The film has started selling sold 8 – 10K tickets per hour in the past few hours hinting at a roar that is loud abd clear.

Devara Ticket Sales USA

In the USA, the film has sold 61K tickets in advance for the premiere day and is expected to touch RRR’s pre-sales! The social action drama will drop in the theaters on September 27.

