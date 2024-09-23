As we all know, Stree 2 created an all-time record yesterday by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the 600-crore club at the Indian box office. Jawan entered the 600 crore club from Bollywood, but it had the backing of Tamil and Telugu versions. The Hindi collection of Jawan wrapped up at 584 crores in India. Now, apart from achieving this milestone, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has unleashed another magnificent feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15. Despite a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, the film remained unaffected and stirred a hurricane at ticket windows. Even after spending over a month in theatres, the film is refusing to slow down, and on the sixth Sunday, it crossed the 600 crore mark in net collection.

On day 39, Stree 2 entered the 600 crore club, and with this, it not only became the first Hindi film to hit the 600 crore milestone but also became the first Indian film to join the club with a solo language. Yes, before this Shraddha Kapoor-led horror comedy, no Indian film joined the 600-crore club with a single language collection.

Before Stree 2, Baahubali 2 crossed the 1000 crore mark at the Indian box office. KGF Chapter 2 and RRR earned above 850 crores and 770 crores, respectively. Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan earned above 600 crores. Surprisingly, none of these films managed to achieve a score of 600 crores with a solo language. All the aforementioned films achieved their mega collections with the help of multiple languages.

Clearly, the phenomenon of Stree 2 is unprecedented, and it’ll be interesting to see if any other Indian film manages to achieve this with just a single language.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

