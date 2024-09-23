Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has performed far beyond expectations and achieved too many milestones to talk about. Backed by the franchise value, the film was always expected to do well, but no one ever imagined it to cross 850 crores at the worldwide box office. Yes, you read that right! The Stree sequel has managed to go past the 850 crore milestone by recording an unprecedented sixth Sunday.
The Amar Kaushik directorial was released amid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Surprisingly, none of these two biggies managed to earn even a respectable total. On the other hand, the storm of Stree sequel caused a rampage by breaking records one after another, and it is currently the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally.
Coming to the latest collection update, Stree 2 earned 6.27 crores gross (5.32 crores net) on day 39, i.e., sixth Sunday at the Indian box office, taking the domestic total to 712.97 crores gross (604.22 crores net). In overseas, it added another 30 lakh gross (estimates) yesterday, taking the international tally to 138.70 crores gross.
Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 851.67 crores gross, becoming the seventh Bollywood film to do so. With such mammoth collections, Stree 2 has set the bar high for upcoming Indian horror comedies. Let’s see if Prabhas’ The Raja Saab manages to reach there.
Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of Stree 2 (39 days):
India net – 604.22 crores
India gross – 712.97 crores
Overseas gross – 138.70 crores
Worldwide gross – 851.67 crores
Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, the Stree sequel was released on August 15.
