Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has performed far beyond expectations and achieved too many milestones to talk about. Backed by the franchise value, the film was always expected to do well, but no one ever imagined it to cross 850 crores at the worldwide box office. Yes, you read that right! The Stree sequel has managed to go past the 850 crore milestone by recording an unprecedented sixth Sunday.

The Amar Kaushik directorial was released amid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Surprisingly, none of these two biggies managed to earn even a respectable total. On the other hand, the storm of Stree sequel caused a rampage by breaking records one after another, and it is currently the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally.

Coming to the latest collection update, Stree 2 earned 6.27 crores gross (5.32 crores net) on day 39, i.e., sixth Sunday at the Indian box office, taking the domestic total to 712.97 crores gross (604.22 crores net). In overseas, it added another 30 lakh gross (estimates) yesterday, taking the international tally to 138.70 crores gross.