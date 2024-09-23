Devara is touted to be the next big thing in Tollywood. The film is enjoying immense buzz on the ground level and promises to be a money spinner. It’s like a festival for Jr NTR fans, as the Telugu superstar is returning to the big screen after a gap of almost two and a half years. Without a doubt, the film is going to set the cash registers ringing at the Indian box office, and early signs have already been recorded. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 advance booking report!

While Jr NTR was always a strong force in the Telugu market, RRR’s tremendous success has increased his craze exponentially, helping him gain momentum in other states, too. Now, as per the latest coming in, his upcoming magnum opus is witnessing a crazy response in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Karnataka. Even Tamil Nadu has shown a decent response so far.

As of 9:15 pm IST, Devara has amassed a whopping 6.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through day 1 advance booking. It includes a sale of around 2.60 lakh tickets at the Indian box office, which is massive considering the full-fledged pre-sales are yet to start. As of now, over 1,300 shows are listed for pre-sales across the country and this show count will see a big hike by tomorrow, thus boosting the ticket sales, too.

As expected, the Telugu version is currently leading the race, followed by Tamil. Andhra Pradesh is the best-performing state, with pre-sales already crossing 3.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In Karnataka, the figure of 2.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) has been crossed. Among cities, Bengaluru is at the top, followed by Vizag and Guntur.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara releases on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

