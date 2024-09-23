Even after two decades, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara is being appreciated by the audience. As of now, a bunch of Bollywood films are enjoying their reruns, and this YRF’s cult classic is one of them. In the latest development, the film has crossed the mark of 2 crores at the Indian box office, which is commendable considering it has already been re-released before on more than a couple of occasions. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Bollywood romantic saga, helmed by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, was originally released in 2004. Back then, it was a huge critical and commercial success in India and overseas. After a successful initial run in theatres, the film built its legacy over the years and attained a cult status. Before re-releasing on September 13, it had reruns on several occasions, and each time, it enjoyed impressive footfalls.

Speaking about the current rerun, Veer Zaara earned 22 lakh on National Cinema Day. On Saturday, the collection dipped slightly, as 20 lakh came in. Again yesterday, an upward trend was seen, with 23 lakh coming in, which led to the second weekend of 0.65 crore. Including this weekend collection, the total tally of this re-release edition stands at 2.20 crores net at the Indian box office. Currently, the film is running across 203 cinemas.

Before this weekend, Veer Zaara raked in 1.55 crores net during the first week. The re-release opened at 20 lakh across 282 cinemas, which grew on day 2 to 32 lakh. On days 3 and 4, it earned 38 lakh and 20 lakh, respectively. On day 5, it did a business of 18 lakh. On days 6 and 7, the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer amassed 15 lakh and 14 lakh, respectively.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Veer Zaara’s September 2024 re-release:

Day 1 – 20 lakh

Day 2 – 32 lakh

Day 3 – 38 lakh

Day 4 – 20 lakh

Day 5 – 18 lakh

Day 6 – 15 lakh

Day 7 – 14 lakh

Day 8 – 22 lakh

Day 9 – 20 lakh

Day 10 – 23 lakh

Total – 2.20 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

