Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra saw a decent start at the box office. But alas! The movie has struggled to keep its momentum at the box office post that. It dropped drastically on its second day and while the numbers were a little better on its third day, the movie still could not cross the 10 crore mark on its opening weekend. Let us take a look at the movie’s collection on day 3.

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 3

The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer earned 2.30 crore on its third day. This was a little increase than its second day collection which was 1.80 crore. The total 3-day collection of the actioner now comes to 8.62 crore. Now, all eyes are on the following week to see whether the film manages to enter the 10 crore mark.

Yudhra Opening Day Collection

The Siddhant Chaturvedi film opened at 4.52 crore. A prime reason for this was the National Cinema Day occasion wherein all the tickets were priced at just Rs 99. This led to the film opening well and expectations were high with the upcoming days. But the movie instead witnessed a downward graph with its collection. The film is facing a tough competition with Stree 2 which is in no mood to stop its golden run. Apart from that, the re-releases of Veer Zaara and Tumbbad is also posing as a challenge for the movie.

About Yudhra

The movie has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao and Raj Arjun. The movie is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film’s plot revolves around Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi) who is a young man with severe anger issues and is recruited to act as an undercover agent to bust a drug racket.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Grosses A Strong $26M On Its 3rd Weekend, Maintains Its Spot At #1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News