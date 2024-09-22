The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra opened to a decent start. Courtesy, the National Cinema Day, which had all the tickets priced at just Rs 99. This indeed boosted the actioner when it came to the day-1 box office collection. However, the movie crashed on its second day and failed to maintain consistency.

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the early estimates, the movie earned around 1.60 crore on its second day. This was a stark drop from its day-1 collection, wherein the Siddhant Chaturvedi film earned 4.52 crore. The total 2-day collection of the movie now comes to 6.12 crore. Well, even though these numbers are not bad, the movie could have had it better with a spike in the Day 2 collections, but that did not happen. Quite evidently, the impressive first-day collection of the movie was due to the National Cinema Day advantage.

Yudhra Requires A Strong Boost

The Siddhant Chaturvedi film has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some fans have praised the slick action sequences in the movie, others have criticized the direction. However, now only positive word of mouth can work wonders for the movie. According to reports, it was made with a budget of around 50 crore, so the movie needs to increase its collection to recover the same.

About The Movie

Yudhra has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. Apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi, it also stars Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, and Raj Arjun in the lead roles. The movie marks Chaturvedi’s first movie wherein he is headlining the entire project. It has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The plot revolves around Yudhra, who suffers from extreme anger issues and is assigned to work as an undercover agent to bust a drug racket.

