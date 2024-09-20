The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer actioner Yudhra finally released into the theatres today (September 20). The movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao and Shilpa Shukla in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Ravi Udyawar. We are done with the first half of the movie, and here’s a quick post-interval review for the same.

The film revolves around Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi) whose parents are killed after his father, a no-nonsense police officer busts a drug racket of a gangster/drug mafia lord Firoze (Raj Arjun). He is adopted by his father’s colleague and close friend, a police officer turned politician (Gajraj Rao) and is also mentored by his late father’s colleague and friend Rehman (Ram Kapoor). Owing to his aggressive and violent nature due to complications during his birth, Yudhra struggles with anger issues. This also affects his relationship with his childhood friend and later love interest Nikhat (Malavika Mohanan). Because of his aggressive nature, he also gets fired from NCTA.

To unleash his anger, he is assigned by Rehman to be an undercover agent to nab Firoze’s drug racket who is also responsible for his father’s death. He goes on to become a close confidante of Firoze after eliminating the latter’s arch-enemy in a prison cell. Yudhra is thus given the mammoth task to help the police force to bust Firoze’s drug racket while pretending to be the latter’s trusted aide.

Director Raj Udyawar has maintained a fast pace of the storyline with some slick action sequences. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance is intense with a badass dialogue delivery. The actor particularly shines in the action sequences. Raghav Juyual is another actor who is stellar as the baddie. The actor will definitely get some more room to shine in the second half. Malavika Mohanan’s character is not just reduced to a love interest and impresses with her act. Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor do justice to their parts.

However, the major flaw in the first half is the loophole in the drug racket storyline. Yudhra’s double agent act while pulling out the operations for the drug racket comes across as illogical and irrational in some parts. The first half ends in a cliffhanger and paves the way for a thrilling second half.

The cinematography is impressive, with elements of comic books and anime. The background scores, especially during Raghav Juyal’s entry, are catchy. Depending on the execution, the screenplay in the second half can either break it or make it for this one.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Yudhra. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

Must Read: Vedaa Movie Review: John Abraham & Sharvari’s Nikkhil Advani Film Is Noble Intentions Gone Awry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News