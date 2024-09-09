The upcoming Bollywood film Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role, with Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead. Raghav Juyal also features prominently, portraying the antagonist. Despite his villainous role, Juyal makes a notable return to dancing, showcasing his skills after a four-year hiatus since Street Dancer 3D (2020). Keep reading for more details about the film.

Plot

In Yudhra, Siddhant Chaturvedi plays a man struggling with anger issues who is determined to bring down a powerful drug mafia. His mission is fueled by a desire for justice, but his personal demons threaten to derail him. Malavika Mohanan plays his lover, a source of both strength and vulnerability as they navigate a dangerous world together.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, with writing credits to Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan, this film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Malavika Mohanan, Shireesh Sharma, Sneha Balpande, Jay Parashar, Raj Arjun, Shilpa Shukla, Ram Kapoor, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Parul Rana, Rengarajan Jaiprakash, Abhishek Bhalerao, and Kabeer Bhartiya. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the music by Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa, and Ehsaan Noorani. Cinematography is by Jay Oza, editing by Tushar Parekh, and production design by Rupin Suchak. Casting is handled by Karan Mally and Nandini Shrikent, with art direction by Bharat Jain, Karan Gupta, and Lilo Neto. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment, and distributed theatrically by AA Films.

Release Date

Yudhra is set to release on September 20, 2024. The movie will mark Siddhant Chaturvedi’s first movie as a solo male lead. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares at the box office.

Trailer

The trailer opens with a voice-over, revealing that Abhimanyu had learned to enter the Chakravyuha while still in his mother’s womb yet never learned how to escape it, casting a reflective tone. This contemplative moment is quickly interrupted as the scene shifts to fast-paced action featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character, Yudhra. In a bold display of bravado, Yudhra confronts his enemies with a chilling line: “There is a lot of heat in you guys. I will also get a little hot.” He plunges his hand into scalding iron, pulls out hot coal, and smears it across his face. As the intensity escalates, Yudhra uses a sewing machine to stitch a person’s hand, adding a gritty edge to the scene. We’ll leave the rest for you to experience—click the play button below and enjoy the action yourself.

