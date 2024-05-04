Prabhas, who recently celebrated the anniversary of the monumental success of Baahubali 2, which was a total rave among fans around the whole world, joins forces with the stunning Malavika Mohanan, known for her captivating performances like Beyond the Clouds and Master, for their upcoming film, The Raja Saab. Keep reading to know more!

A source close to the film team reveals, “Malavika and Prabhas are an incredible duo. They radiate a charm and chemistry that’s bound to captivate audiences! They look absolutely adorable together, and we’re really anticipating the magic they’ll bring to the silver screen.”

Their onscreen chemistry definitely looks promising in The Raja Saab and is sought to be a spectacle to behold, igniting the silver screen with passion and intensity. With Prabhas’ magnetic presence and Malavika Mohanan’s undeniable talent and allure, this dynamic duo is poised to deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerized.

The Raja Saab takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with love, horror, and action. This Indian Telugu-language romantic horror film is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under People Media Factory.

Meanwhile, before The Raja Saab, Prabhas is all geared up for his upcoming release, Kalki 2898 AD, which will be released on 27th June 2024. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, also has an exciting historical drama in the pipeline, Thangalaan, which stars Vikram in the main role.

