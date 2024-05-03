Prabhas finally got a much needed comeback in the form of Salaar. After the historic success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the superstar was failing to match his own standards. His search finally ended with the Prashanth Neel directorial and the film turned out to be a big success at the worldwide box office with a gross collection of over 600 crores. Shockingly, it has witnessed a poor response on TV. Keep reading to know more!

Salaar marked the debut collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. Neel coming fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2, elevated the buzz to the next level. Despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki in the Hindi belt, the Prabhas starrer did really well and eventually, got a verdict of clean success. Following such success and hype around the upcoming part 2, the magnum opus was expected to do better on its television premiere, but sadly, that’s not the case.

Salaar recently witnessed its world television premiere on Star Maa, and it garnered TRP of just 6.5, as per Track Tollywood’s report. This is extremely shocking as an underperformer like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram had enjoyed a better response for its television premiere. Surprisingly, Naagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, which is a much smaller film in comparison to the Prabhas starrer, enjoyed a TRP of 8.

Behind such a shocking performance of Salaar, there are two main reasons. It is to be noted that it’s the season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), so the maximum TV audience would be watching that. Also, films like Salaar are usually made for the theatre experience and they usually don’t find much of an audience on TV.

Meanwhile, developments on Salaar 2 are happening at a brisk pace. As per Pinkvilla’s report, it is learned that film will go on floors by the end of this Month, at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It will start with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 10-day schedule. It is further learned that the makers are aiming a release date in December 2025, with majority of the shoot likely to be completed by this year.

