Sobhita Dhulipala Confirms Dating Naga Chaitanya? Monkey Man Actress Says She's 'In Love'

Sobhita Dhulipala is a force to be reckoned with. The actress is making strides in her professional life, with her Hollywood debut in Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, and is getting rave reviews for her performance. There is also chatter about her alleged relationship with Naga Chaitanya. The internet is pretty good at understanding innuendoes, and Sobhita might have just confirmed that she is indeed in a relationship.

Sobhita Dhulipala discussed being in love amid rumors about her relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya. Sobhita told a reputed magazine that she is ‘always in love.’ However, Sobhita did not specify whether she was in a romantic relationship.

All of this buzz comes to the front foot after a source recently told Hindustan Times, “Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare.”

While she shied away from answering whether or not she was in love, she said, “I am always in love. Love is such a defining fuel. It’s probably the only thing that’s necessary and a luxury.” The Night Manager star also reflected on what she is like as a girlfriend; Dhulipala said, “My physicality might make me seem like I’m a hard-a**. Strong. Cold. Independent. And the work that I’ve done probably supports that theory. But I’m actually quite the opposite. I’m just a sad clown. I find such joy in being less. I’ve just become a lot less needy. I truly believe that the purest emotion in the world is devotion. Have I experienced that? I don’t think I’m so devoid of ego that I can experience that but I believe there’s so much beauty in being able to, I don’t know, just dissolve into someone?”

And while Sobhita has never shied away from her talking about her feelings about things in genera. This might be one of the rare times she’s spoken in depth about her own self and how she is in love. However, she did not take the bait and did not even mention Naga’s name once. So, we will have to wait and see if their romance blooms publicly.

Sobhita was last seen in Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, and Naga Chaitanya was seen in the movie Custody, which is currently filming the much-awaited Thandel.

