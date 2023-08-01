Sobhita Dhulipala is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. Following the super success of the first season, which was even nominated for an Emmy, Sobhita is back to enter the shaadi business again with Arjun Mathur and their team of wedding planners. The actress was spotted on Tuesday at the trailer launch of the show, which is slated to premiere on August 10.

The ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ actress, who has undoubtedly cemented her position as a bona fide fashion icon in the industry, graced the trailer launch in utmost grace. A video shared on Instagram showed Sobhita dressed in a neon green saree with a noodle-strap blouse. Sobhita accessorised her look with a similar neon green long cape that enhanced her outfit of the day. The actress exuded the same charisma as her on-screen persona, Tara Khanna, and that was something to appreciate.

Meanwhile, ‘Made In Heaven’, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is regarded as one of the most Indian popular shows on OTT and the trailer of the second season yet again once again promises to match up to the expectations of the audience with its deep exploration of complex relationships and personal struggles. And Sobhita Dhulipala is already slaying with her fashionable wardrobe.

Sobhita Dhulipala accessorised her chic ensemble with oxidised silver jewellery and completed the look with her signature glam including, n*de lips and soft-smokey eyes and a neat bun. The cape made her saree look extraordinary and if you’ve a BFF’s wedding coming up, girls, take notes on how to slay a bold and solid colour with so much finesse and steal the limelight with your radiating smile.

Celebrity paparazzi Sneh Zala shared the video on his Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

‘Made In Heaven 2’ features the same cast as season 1 that included Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi. This time, the viewers will witness some new faces in the show as well, such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra. Apart from these actors, Radhika Apte, Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias will also be seen as the brides this season.

