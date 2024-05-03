Aavesham Worldwide Box Office Collections After 22 Days: All Set To Beat Lifetime Record Of Pulimurugan

The Malayalam film industry is witnessing a captivating phenomenon with Aavesham. This Fahadh Faasil starrer has been creating a steady buzz since its release, but the true story is unfolding on the box office battlefield.

Aavesham’s genre and its commercial success are sparking conversations about a maturing audience and the changing dynamics of Malayalam cinema. Read further to know Aavesham’s worldwide box office collections after 3 weeks (22 days).

Aavesham‘s domestic performance has been particularly impressive. It collected 18.70 crore in its 3rd Week. With a net collection of 74.15 crore and a gross collection of 87.49 crore in India alone, the film has struck a chord with local audiences. Overseas markets have also been captivated by Aavesham, contributing over 51 crore to its kitty.

After 22 days, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has raked in a whopping 138.49 crore worldwide, firmly establishing itself as one of the biggest Malayalam movies ever made. This begs the question: can Aavesham dethrone the reigning champion, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life and become the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time?

Currently, Aavesham sits comfortably at number five on the list of all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films. With just 2.5 crore needed to surpass Pulimurugan (2016) and claim the fourth position, the film’s journey towards the top seems well within reach. But the ultimate prize lies even higher – dethroning the reigning champion, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (2024), which holds the record of 157 crore.

Aavesham’s success story transcends box office numbers. It signifies a maturing audience base that is willing to embrace diverse content as long as the quality is top-notch. The film’s rise coincides with a strong year for Malayalam cinema. Big budget productions like Manjummel Boys (2024) and The Goat Life (2024) have already crossed the 150 crore mark, showcasing the industry’s ability to produce commercially viable films that go beyond established superstars. Aavesham’s rise adds to this momentum, proving that strong narratives and captivating performances can propel a film to dizzying heights, even without the star power of a Mohanlal or Mammootty.

There’s still a long way to go before Aavesham can claim the top spot. The film’s performance in the coming weeks will be crucial in determining its ultimate fate. However, its current trajectory paints a promising picture. Aavesham’s success story transcends box office numbers; it signifies a shift in audience preferences and the growing strength of content-driven cinema in Malayalam. Whether it dethrones The Goat Life or not, Aavesham has already cemented its place as a significant milestone in the ever-evolving landscape of Malayalam cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

