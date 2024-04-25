The Kerala Police in Maradu, Kochi, swung into action on 24/04/2024, officially lodging a case against the producers of Manjummel Boys, as per the directive from the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court. This move came in response to a petition filed by Siraj Valiyathara of Aroor. Siraj accused the producers, Parava Films and partner Shawn Antony, of pledging to grant him a 40 percent slice of the profits following the film’s release, citing his hefty investment of Rs 7 crore in the venture.

In his plea, Siraj claimed that the other producers backed out of their commitments and neglected their financial responsibilities, including reimbursing the funds he injected into the film.

Based on a report by OnManorama, as per the petitioner’s account, he was approached by the partners of M/s Parava Films LLP to invest in a movie featuring Soubin and other talents. Trusting the assurances and pledges of the accused, the petitioner inked an agreement with Parava Films on November 30, 2022, to invest 7 crore in staggered payments towards the venture. Additionally, he asserted that despite being led to believe that the movie’s budget was a total investment that amounted to 22 crore, the actual investment fell short of 10 crore, with the petitioner contributing a total of 7 crore.

According to The Hindu, the complainant transferred 5.99 crore to Parava Films’ account and 50 lakh to Mr. Antony’s account, with an additional 51 lakh collected in cash, totalling 7 crore borrowed. However, neither the principal amount nor the promised profit share of 40 crore was repaid, resulting in the alleged cheating of 47 crore. The police have charged the accused under various IPC sections. Manjummel Boys has reportedly grossed over ₹200 crore, as per the producers’ claims.

