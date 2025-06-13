Mohanlal’s historic grosser Thudarum completed its seven-week run in theatres yesterday. Despite premiering on OTT, it managed to find some traction on the big screen, thus pushing the box office collection ahead by a few lakhs. The film achieved several milestones during its glorious 49-day journey and set new records. However, it failed to surpass Manjummel Boys both in India and at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the Malayalam crime thriller enjoyed positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with extraordinary word-of-mouth. As a result, it managed to stay in theatres for almost two months. During the seventh week, the film showed signs of closing its run by earning 18 lakh.

How much did Thudarum earn at the worldwide box office in 49 days?

Overall, Thudarum‘s 49-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 121.92 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 143.86 crores. From here, the film will hardly make any collection and wrap up its journey at around 122 crore net. Nonetheless, it’s an outstanding number!

Overseas, too, Thudarum exceeded all expectations and concluded its glorious run at 93.80 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 237.66 crore gross. With such a mammoth number, the film has emerged as a historic blockbuster for Mollywood.

Fails to surpass Manjummel Boys by a small margin

Currently, the Mohanlal starrer is the third highest-grossing Malayalam film globally, which is an incredible feat. Considering its extraordinary word-of-mouth, the film also had a chance of grabbing the second spot, but it missed by a small margin.

For those who don’t know, Manjummel Boys is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film with 241.56 crore gross. With 237.66 crores already in the kitty and no scope of earning further, Mohanlal’s biggie missed it by a margin of less than 4 crores.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top grossers globally (above 200 crore gross):

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.66 crores

